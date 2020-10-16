Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.56 ($0.66) on Thursday, reaching €22.99 ($27.05). 1,324,553 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.89.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

