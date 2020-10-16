Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK traded down €0.56 ($0.66) on Thursday, hitting €22.99 ($27.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,324,553 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.89.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

