Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.50 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE:HAL opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after buying an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,473,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 961,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

