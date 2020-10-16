Excellon Resources’ (EXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.80. 39,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.1837697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

