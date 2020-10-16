ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $363,354.41 and $1,622.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

