Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

EXC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 120,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

