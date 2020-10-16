Exfo (TSE:EXF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

TSE:EXF traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$3.78. 10,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 million and a PE ratio of -21.98. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

