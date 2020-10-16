Exfo (TSE:EXF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
TSE:EXF traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$3.78. 10,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 million and a PE ratio of -21.98. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23.
About Exfo
