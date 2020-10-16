Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Experian stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Experian has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

