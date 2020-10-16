Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

