Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $121.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.60.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.