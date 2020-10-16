Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

