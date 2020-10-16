F.N.B. Co. (FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 15th

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.32.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

