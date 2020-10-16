Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $759.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

