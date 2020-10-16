Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 108,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,724 shares of company stock worth $4,473,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

