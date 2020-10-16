Fastjet (LON:FJET) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.02. Fastjet shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,603,588 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90.

About Fastjet (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

