Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

FSLY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.77.

FSLY stock traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $85.40. 346,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,230. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $163,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 308,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,204,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

