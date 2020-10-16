Fastly Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 126,542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,521 put options.
In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,213,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $163,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
