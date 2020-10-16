Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.87.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $115,936,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.