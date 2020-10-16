Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

