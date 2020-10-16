Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Ferro stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ferro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ferro by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.