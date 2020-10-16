Financial Comparison: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) & NutraLife BioSciences (NASDAQ:NLBS)

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NutraLife BioSciences and Lifeway Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutraLife BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Lifeway Foods 2.19% 4.86% 3.68%

Volatility & Risk

NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Lifeway Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutraLife BioSciences $3.71 million 2.16 -$2.08 million N/A N/A Lifeway Foods $93.66 million 0.91 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NutraLife BioSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats NutraLife BioSciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidoil (CBD) products. It offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant. The company also provides cannabinoid-rich hemp oil, topical lotions and oils, massage oils, and internal pet products. It offers its products to private label distributors. The company offers products through its Website nutralifebiosciences.com, as well as through online retailers and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as NutraFuels, Inc. and changed its name to NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. in March 2019. NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

