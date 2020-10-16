Financial Review: Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) versus TheMaven (NASDAQ:MVEN)

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Viacom alerts:

73.8% of Viacom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Viacom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TheMaven shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viacom and TheMaven’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom $12.84 billion 0.76 $1.55 billion $4.06 5.97 TheMaven $80,000.00 320.21 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

Viacom has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Volatility and Risk

Viacom has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viacom and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom 12.06% 20.04% 7.05% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viacom and TheMaven, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom 1 2 1 0 2.00 TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viacom presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Viacom’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viacom is more favorable than TheMaven.

Summary

Viacom beats TheMaven on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and BET Films brands. It exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities, as well as DVDs and Blu-ray discs, TVOD, pay television, SVOD, cable, and free television; and airlines and hotels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.