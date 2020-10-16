Financial Survey: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.5% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment -16.69% -39.72% -5.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Golden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.39 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -15.69

DraftKings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DraftKings and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 7 15 0 2.68 Golden Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50

DraftKings presently has a consensus target price of $54.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Summary

DraftKings beats Golden Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

