FinNexus 24 Hour Volume Hits $534,788.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $534,788.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.