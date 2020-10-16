FinNexus (FNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $534,788.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $534,788.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

