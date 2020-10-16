First American Trust FSB Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

