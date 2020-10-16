First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 9,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,858. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

