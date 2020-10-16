First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,321. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

