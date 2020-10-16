First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $114.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.18.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,075. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

