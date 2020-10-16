First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated at 140166

140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of First Solar to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.90. 53,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,624. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. First Solar’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Solar by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

