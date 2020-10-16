First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 348.2% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of FSD opened at $14.24 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.
About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.