First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 348.2% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FSD opened at $14.24 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

