Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.34. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 19,278 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and a PE ratio of 16.79.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.