Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) President Sells $1,896,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 136,297 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $2,692,000.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

