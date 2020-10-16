Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,205,364 shares of company stock valued at $419,691,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after buying an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after buying an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

