Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $39.00 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

