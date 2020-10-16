Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.62.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $132.41. 5,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,617. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,886,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

