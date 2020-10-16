Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein bought 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $300,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

