Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

FBIO stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596,138 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,264,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

