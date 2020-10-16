Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSM. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial restated a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Laurentian restated a buy rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 712.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 395,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.