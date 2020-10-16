Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $14,742.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $14,742.00.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Mitchell Maiman sold 9,450 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $12,946.50.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.04. Forward Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 10.02%.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

