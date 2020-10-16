Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a hold rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

