Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNLPF. Panmure Gordon upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

FNLPF opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.39. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

