frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

frontdoor stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.24 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,547,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 365,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,031,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 340,413 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

