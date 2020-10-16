FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.10. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 12,754 shares changing hands.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.