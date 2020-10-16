Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

FULC traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,151. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

