Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FULC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

