Fusion Market Capitalization Reaches $15.23 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $6.01 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,812.38 or 1.03818165 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,643,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,074,169 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.