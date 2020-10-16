Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,091,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

