FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Zynex, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Zynex stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $506.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.