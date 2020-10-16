FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJRD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $150,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

